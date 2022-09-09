In his letter published Sept. 6 (“Criteria for approving zoning hardships”), Jim Angelo lays out a set of criteria he proposes for evaluating zoning hardships. He had a slightly longer list sent to the town manager, the Town Council and members of the Planning and Zoning Boards and the EDC (where I serve as vice-chair). It covers, in essence, the same ground.
It’s hard to argue with most of what is in the letter to The Sun, but some context might help. The Sept. 17 Town Council session won’t directly deal with any of this. It may provide important background but the Sept. 17 meeting is about the general case of whether a golf course, or an enterprise like the Westerly Yacht Club, can have hotel services available as accessory to their primary purposes. Important here is the meaning of “accessory to” and any specific conditions the town needs to add to describe what that means. Some opposers of Winn Properties’ marketing presentations worry that the scope and scale of a proposal could result in a golf course that is accessory to a hotel and conference center, not the other way around. Expect the planning board and the Town Council to focus on preventing that.
Later, once a town ordinance is in place, we all expect a proposal from Winn Properties regarding Winnapaug Golf Course. When that proposal is submitted, Jim Angelo’s letter about “hardship” becomes most relevant. To the extent that any proposal requests a dimensional variance (front and side setbacks, building height and the like), BY STATE LAW the proposer must demonstrate to the Zoning Board of Review and that board must document five things, hardship being one of them (the other four are incorrectly listed in Angelo’s proposal as subservient to hardship, they are not).
The state law is “richer” than this letter but each decision must make clear that: 1. the proposer’s actions didn’t cause the need for the variance, 2. that the proposer’s intent and need is for something beyond a financial gain/transaction, 3. that the variance, if granted, will not be detrimental to the town or neighbors, 4. that the relief sought is the least relief necessary and, 5. that if the hardship is not addressed the owner will be deprived of the reasonable enjoyment of the property. Each of these is open to interpretation, that’s why citizen volunteers sit on the boards to make decisions. Each decision is appealable.
For any variance request, all five must be expressed, documented, and form the basis of the members’ votes, else the decision is exposed to being overturned on appeal. Proposers (and opposers) are advised to present on the five elements exclusively. The rest of their presentations are not relevant to most decisions and won’t matter much in any appeal of a decision.
Lastly, as Jim Angelo rightly points out, the decision is about the property, which is relatively permanent, not the current or prospective owners and their particular interests.
Doug Brockway
Westerly
