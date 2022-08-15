Absolutely nothing! The proposed amendment to the Zoning Ordinance that would allow the commercial development of the Winnapaug Golf Course, is all about the money. That fact became painfully obvious during the Planning Board meeting held on August 2, 2022.
During the meeting the Planning Board appeared to be at a distinct disadvantage in that the board was required to indulge the tag team consisting of the owner/developer and his attorney. The owner/developer and his representative had years to evolve a strategy and plan for the extensive commercial development of the property. For its part the Planning Board did its best to deliver a good performance. Board members voiced several apparent major concerns. However, the Board members were careful to object without objecting. In this instance, the Board members evidently took a page from Councilwoman’s Cioffi’s book. Surface concerns during the meeting only to retract them when it came time to vote. Objections and concerns raised by the attendees were not considered.
Given the back story surrounding the golf course and its changes in ownership it may be safely concluded that the owner/developer acquired the golf course property with the intent of commercially developing same. After all, the golf course already exists.
The hubris exuded by the duo was on full display during the meeting. In attempting to justify his vision of a resort destination venue, the owner/developer went so far as to suggest that his development be compared to the likes of Saint Andrew’s, Pebble Beach, Kohler Golf. The duo went on to imply that the only way to save the golf course was to kill it, albeit slowly.
Jim Angelo
Westerly
