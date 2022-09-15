When I first played the course at Winnapaug Golf Club, I thought to myself, “This course has great bones, but it needs a little love.” So, I was delighted to hear of plans to invest in the club to bring it up to the high standards that Westerly deserves. I support the proposed plan to develop and improve the Winnapaug Golf Course.
Having played in both private and public courses, I have come to realize the special importance of public golf courses in contributing to the community. Public courses bring people together from all walks of life and create a rich social environment for local residents. But it needs to be attractive and well-maintained to draw people in. For full-time residents, such as myself, it would become a permanent fixture in the community to enjoy and be proud of.
Attractive public courses also have a positive influence on children and adolescents. It’s important to make wholesome activities available to young people. The course currently hosts the Westerly High School golf team, and they deserve a first-rate course. A revitalized course will attract more young people to the sport to so they can get exercise and enjoy our beautiful seaside environment.
I am also impressed with plans to enhance the environment surrounding the course. The course would help preserve the natural environment by maintaining over 90 acres of golf course green space and by using organic materials to maintain the greens and property. The planned water conservation program would serve as a progressive example to other courses and developments in the area.
In sum, the proposed plans to revitalize Winnapaug Golf Club would dramatically enhance our community. I support the plans and look forward to many years of playing golf on one of the finest public courses in New England. I am hopeful that the Town Council will approve the text amendment recommended by the Planning Board.
Philip C. Strassburger
Westerly
