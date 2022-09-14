“Must a name mean something?” Alice asks Humpty Dumpty, only to get this answer: “When I use a word … it means just what I choose it to mean — neither more nor less.”
Lewis Carroll, Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland (1865)
On Saturday, the Westerly Town Council will consider an ordinance proposed by Winn properties. The ordinance concerns expanding the amenities at the golf course and justification for this expansion, as expressed by the golf course owners, is survival – i.e., without additional sources of revenue the golf course will not survive. To be clear: the neighborhood group Keep Westerly Green is committed to the survival of the golf course. But we oppose the ordinance as filed by Winn Properties. Specifically, we oppose their definition of the word “accessory.”
The Comprehensive Plan allows the golf course to have a “hotel” provided the hotel is an “accessory” to the operations of the golf course. For most everyone, an “accessory” is something minor — a minor addition to the main. A belt on a suit is an accessory. A lamp in a roomful of furniture is an accessory.
In the ordinance proposed, designed to define accessory, Winn properties list the following: hotels, limited suite hotels, banquet facilities, retails shops, and if this wasn’t enough, they added, “other structures.” These are not accessories.
Winn properties and Humpty Dumpty have a lot in common. Both think that when they use a word it means just what they choose it to mean — neither more nor less.
We’re sure there is a rabbit hole someplace on the Winnapaug golf course and that Winn properties may have drafted this ordinance from the bottom of a rabbit hole. We expect the Town Council to deliberate this proposed ordinance in bright sunlight far from any rabbit hole.
Ed and Nina Rossomando
Westerly
