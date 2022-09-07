The proposal to alter the zoning of the Winnapaug Golf Club property to permit the development of a massive upscale resort complex is a profoundly bad idea for all of Westerly. The negative impact to the immediate neighborhood from increased noise, loss of privacy, and increased traffic are obvious. The impact on Winnapaug Pond will have a much broader reach. The density of development proposed will result in a significant increase in nutrient load/pollution from wastewater that will likely degrade the commercial and recreational shell fishing and produce algae blooms. The smell and potential toxicity of such blooms would restrict recreational use of the pond and reduce the value of the homes and businesses around the pond.
There do not appear to be any plans to provide a sewer hookup to this new facility so we can only suppose that onsite septic systems will be utilized. Even with denitrifying onsite wastewater systems being used, this would result in a large increase in nitrate and other nutrients flowing into the pond. And upgraded maintenance of the fairways would add to this. What assurances are there that the developer will use the same good maintenance practices that Weekapaug Golf Club uses to protect the pond? The Audubon Society’s 80-plus-acre Lathrop Wildlife Refuge is just to the west of the golf course. What will be the impact of light pollution on migrating birds from the high-rise hotel that is lit up all night?
We all know that summertime traffic on Shore Road is a problem. The road is narrow with no sidewalks; there are bikes and walkers with dogs and kids and people driving at 40 to 50mph. And Tom Harvey Road with its intersections at Shore Road and Airport Road often get congested. Are we ready for two more traffic lights?
The Town Council should reject this proposed zoning change as there have been no peer-reviewed studies of the environmental impacts or traffic flows that will result from the scale of the proposed development. There is no excuse to be rushed into this decision. We need facts not marketing hype.
Pete Ogle
Westerly
