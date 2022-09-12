I would like to say I have a strong opinion and facts about this subject. I have worked in the area of Shore Rd. for years. Shore road can barely handle the traffic that we have. It's extremely taxing to all residents. Police, town , emergency personal, the public that just want to live in a peaceful town. Please have some consideration for residents that aren't going to make anything on this deal. Think of others that make this wonderful community what is.
Kerry Latham
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.