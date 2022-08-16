Regarding the development of Winnapaug to a golf resort, we believe that it will change the entire character of our beautiful town. We also believe that this issue should be on a ballot for the entire town to vote on. This is too important for special-interest groups to influence. By involvement of the entire town in deciding, we will ensure that the result is legitimate.
Peter and Carol Cawley
Westerly
