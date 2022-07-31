I grew up in the Westerly area. I lived in Westerly as a young adult. And after living away for 15 years, I recently bought a home back in Westerly, excited to return to a community I love filled with family and friends. I bought a home on Shore Road abutting the Winnapaug Golf Course. The setting is beautiful, peaceful and everything that I remembered Westerly to be. I have put considerable effort into restoring it and making it a place for friends and family to visit and enjoy our great town.
This is what we should want Westerly to be. A place where the natural beauty of our coastline and green space shine. A place where people want to be because it is not over-developed, noisy or crowded. This is what attracts people to Westerly now and will in the future. And, it is people who respect this part of Westerly that we want to attract here as residents.
The development proposed for Winnapaug Golf Course goes against what so many of us love about Westerly and why we live here. It will change the essence of the beautiful community surrounding the course. The Shore Road infrastructure is not equipped to handle the additional traffic, crowds or noise. Significant zoning changes would be needed, and we will be in a state of construction for years. By reducing our green lands and building new infrastructure, it will also have significant environmental consequences. And, the proposal goes against everything agreed to in the Comprehensive Plan discussion last year.
I don’t oppose development. Towns have to change to flourish and they need to modernize to continue to attract people. This development supports neither. It brings in transient visitors, not people who contribute meaningfully to the culture of the town. It will be a financial “win” for the course but not for the town, which will suffer from the over-development of our land and increased traffic and congestion.
As agreed to in the Comprehensive Plan, and with support of the course’s neighbors, the development should be limited to one accessory building. This aligns with modernizing and generating revenue for the course while allowing the neighborhood to continue to thrive as home to so many long-time residents of Westerly. We should be finding a solution that allows both the course and the neighborhood to prosper. With this proposal, only the golf course prospers. That would be incredibly sad for Westerly and would say a lot about the community we live in.
Kelly Page
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.