I have no comment on the specific proposals to expand tourism services at the Winnapaug Golf Club. However, expansion there can play an essential role in the preservation of Westerly’s tourism industry, considering what is coming in the years ahead.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration projects global sea level in Rhode Island waters will rise by six-and-a-half feet by 2100. Thanks to Republicans who support the fossil fuel interests that pay their election campaign expenses and resist any efforts to slow this down.
A map from the CRMC Stormtools online system shows the effects of the NOAA projection on areas around the Misquamicut community, plus from a normal coastal storm (but not a hurricane). The water approaches Shore Road.
To protect Westerly’s tourism industry, and its contributions to town revenue and local jobs, Westerly’s tourism services need to migrate, to retreat, to north of Shore Road while there is time to do so in a thoughtful and orderly manner.
Review of the proposal to expand tourism services at the Golf Club is a good place to start the discussion regarding what is necessary for the future of Westerly’s tourism industry.
Harvey Perry
Westerly
