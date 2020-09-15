There have been several letters recently regarding zone amendments and the disposition of the Winnapaug Country Club. There are many reports and rumors about what is planned and the ramifications they would have to the neighborhood and to the Westerly community. The course and its open spaces are vital to the fabric of the neighborhoods that share a border with the course. We understand progress and the need for Winnapaug to improve, but the lack of transparency and the disregard for the course’s neighbors raise concerns.
Reports and rumors have suggested a mega-resort, course downsizing, or closing the course. Why is the plan not public?
1. Why does this project require zoning amendments? Why is an exception needed?
2. If rumors about the project are true, does it make sense to destroy the fabric of a wonderful Westerly neighborhood?
3. This the only public golf course in Westerly that has catered to Westerly residents for generations. Does it make sense to deprive the people of Westerly?
We need Winnapaug Country Club to fully disclose the scope and impact of the project and our elected officials and the Planning Board to look after what is best for Westerly residents. Members and regular players of the course must be made aware that “their course” may be in grave danger.
It would be terrible if the Winnapaug course would fall victim to developers like the Metacomet Golf Club in East Providence. Westerly citizens need to contact their elected officials and the Planning Board about this.
Jonathan Schmid
Westerly
