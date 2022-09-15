I am writing to you to express my support of the proposed development of Winnapaug Golf Course by Winn Properties LLC. I think everyone knows the financial challenges involved in sustaining any business. I am fully supportive of this project and encourage the Westerly Town Council to approve this project to ensure Winnapaug is here and sustainable for the next 100 years.
As Westerly’s only public-access golf course, I think that it is crucial that the current owners be given every opportunity to continue its success. Jill and Nick Scola and their team have demonstrated a commitment to ensuring that the golf course stays public and an asset to the town by the hiring of Nicklaus Design to restore Donald Ross’ design of Winnapaug.
The proposed development will be aesthetically pleasing and be tastefully incorporated into the overall design of the course. Union Studios Land Planning & Architecture has done a terrific job in designing the buildings without impacting anyone’s view. In addition, the Town of Westerly will finally have a “branded” hotel that business guests and tourists will be able to stay in. No longer will we have to leave Westerly and stay in Mystic.
I want to express to the Town Council that the proposed amendments represent the necessary expansion of accessory uses by allowing limited hotel suites and employee housing. Such an expansion of uses is consistent with the goals and aspirations of the town of Westerly’s Comprehensive Community Plan. The Architectural Review Board, the Economic Development Commission, and the Planning Board have all recommended that the Westerly Town Council approve the text amendment. The Westerly Town Council should follow these recommendations to adopt the text amendment.
Lauren Nigrelli
Westerly
