No, the Charlestown Town Council did not leave out facts about its discussion of an offer from an owner of 1 acre of beachfront property directly abutting Charlestown’s Town Beach to sell the property to the town, as alleged by Steven Williams in his letter published in The Westerly Sun on July 28. The Town Council had not yet met to examine and discuss the owner’s offer.
In his letter, Mr. Williams, who spent a time on the Town Council, chose to omit a number of other important facts as well:
1. All five councilors, including Councilor Carney, had been aware that the owner wanted to sell the property to the town for about a year, and all five had been interested in the property.
2. The only offer from the owner was received at the last minute, just before the July Town Council meeting.
3. President Lee asked that the examination and discussion happen in public, and all five councilors, including Councilor Carney, agreed and voted unanimously to place the offer on the agenda for the July meeting.
4. According to our charter, such an acquisition must be approved by our voters at a Budget Public Hearing/Financial Referendum; therefore, the discussion was whether or not to place the offer on November’s ballot.
5. The decision as to whether or not to place the offer on the November ballot needed to be made before the beginning of August, that is, at the July meeting.
6. Up until the minute the vote of the Town Council was taken, the owner could have agreed to lower the price and drop the requirement for a nonrefundable deposit, which sadly did not occur.
But here’s what is most unfortunate about Mr. Williams’ letter. Mr. Williams wrote that the Town Council “wanted the taxpayers to write a non-refundable check now for the possibility the beach house [sic] might be purchased after a public referendum in November.”
This may be his opinion, but it is not a fact. The unanimous vote of the Town Council to reject the offer from the property owner proves the Town Councilors did not “want” to do any such thing. All five councilors voted to reject the offer because such a payment would put a good amount of taxpayer money at risk.
Bonnie Van Slyke
Charlestown
The writer is a member of the Charlestown Town Council.
