According to the Oct. 26 story in The Westerly Sun (“Westerly Town Council supports lowering Potter Hill Dam instead of removing it”), the Westerly Town Council prefers, on a unanimous preliminary vote, Option 3 for dealing with the Potter Hill Dam. The article says that the recommended Option 2 will cost $2.7 million and the Town Council-preferred Option 3 will cost $5.7 million.
I happened to be present for some of the discussion. Residents of Westerly, Ashaway and Hopkinton spoke in favor of Option 3. Only one speaker that I heard, David Prescott of Save the Bay, spoke in favor of Option 2.
That extra $3 million raises questions:
How much of that extra $3 million comes directly or indirectly from Westerly taxpayers?
If any does, how much are the neighboring towns contributing (or must Westerly fund their benefit)?
Even if all of the extra $3 million is from a federal grant (COVID recovery or other), does Westerly lose out by not spending the money elsewhere (resiliency, affordable housing, child care, more), or does this action not affect the ability to pursue grants for purposes for broader Westerly interests?
River abutters greatly value the current pond-like waterways and shorelines. Do their tax assessments reflect the cost to the rest us? They may already be assessed to the middle of the channel the same way East Beach residents are assessed on property now under the Atlantic. Should they be? Likely a drop in the $3 million bucket.
To the extent that Westerly carries material portions of the extra $3 million across all taxpayers, and to the extent that neighboring towns and/or the immediate river abutters do not share in that contribution, and to the extent that using $3 million in grant money for this purpose hinders other grants and uses, the Town Council should reconsider.
Doug Brockway
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.