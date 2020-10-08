David Wilkinson is running for re-election to the Charlestown Town Council. In his first term, he demonstrated his business savvy by getting to the heart of budget issues and was singularly instrumental in getting the tax rate reduced to its present level.
David has held critical positions with JB Hunt Transportation, was a senior director of operations for DaimlerChrysler Corporation, and is currently senior vice
president of an $800 million logistics firm.
With this fantastic experience in business administration, it is easy to see why David has so easily identified the issues most affecting Charlestown.
Donna Chambers
Charlestown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.