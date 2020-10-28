Sen. Morgan never stopped working for the citizens during the COVID-19 shutdown of the Rhode Island General Assembly. Elaine continued to respond to and assist constituents with many different issues involving a variety of state agencies such as unemployment and TDI benefits, health care, DMV, DEM and DOT, to name a few. Sen. Morgan has responded to thousands of emails and phone calls from residents, working tirelessly on their behalf during her three terms, and always being accessible via email, letters, social media or an old-fashioned phone call.
Sen. Morgan has signed the Taxpayer Protection Pledge not to vote for any legislation that will increase our already burdensome taxes. Her opponent on the other hand has failed to do so.
Sen. Morgan respects our flag and U.S. Constitution. Elaine has received awards from the Rhode Island Farm Bureau and the Rhode Island Center for Freedom and Prosperity for her voting record on preserving your individual and constitutional freedoms. When re-elected, Sen. Morgan will continue to honor her oath to protect and defend your constitutional rights and freedoms. In stark contrast her opponent refused to stand and remained seated when the Pledge of Allegiance was read at the recent Richmond Meet the Candidates Forum.
Sen. Morgan is a strong independent voice in the Senate who has consistently challenged the leadership and fought the status quo. That is why extreme leftist Sen. Gayle Goldin from Providence ‘s East Side is assisting Elaine’s opponent to try and manipulate the voters of our district into replacing a fearless oppositional watchdog with a progressive conformist pawn who will support a leftist urban agenda that does not represent the core values of our rural district.
Sen. Morgan has built grass-roots support from volunteers comprised of citizens from District 34 who have a stake in the outcome of this election and are not paid outsiders with their own agenda.
Sen. Morgan is a kind and compassionate wife, mother and grandmother. We also cared for foster children from the inner city of Providence for years in our home, treating them as if they were our own. Please join me and vote for my wife, Sen. Elaine J. Morgan, to continue her hard work as senator for the people of District 34.
Ted Morgan
Ashaway
