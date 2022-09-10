This year I am running for office once again as an independent candidate. And I do that because I’m tired of party politics. If you’re a Republican you’re not allowed to support any Democrats and if you’re a Democrat you’re not allowed to support any Republicans and I just think that’s wrong.
I am writing to tell the people of Westerly that I think Dan McKee is the best person for the job of governor and I encourage all independents to vote in the Democratic primary for Dan McKee.
The moment he became lieutenant governor he took an interest in Westerly. Every time we have a festival or Summer Pops or a big event we extend the invitation and he always comes. He is very familiar with the projects in town whether it be the United Theatre, the Chorus of Westerly, the events at the beach or the needs of our community in terms of infrastructure.
When he became governor, none of that changed. He’s the same Dan McKee who fights for small businesses. He’s the same Dan McKee who is honest and open. He is the same Dan McKee that is accessible even though he holds the top spot in the state.
I don’t always agree with everything he proposes or signs into law. Who would agree with everything a politician does? But I can tell you that he is a man of integrity and he is a loyal person. I think those qualities are more important than a single vote on a single issue. I think he really has the best interests of our state at heart, and I know for a fact he is the only candidate that knows Westerly.
I hope that you will give the governor a chance to serve his own elected four-year term.
Caswell Cooke
Westerly
The writer is a member of the Westerly Town Council and a candidate for the 38th District state Senate seat.
