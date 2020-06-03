You don’t need a firearm with high capacity magazines. Really?
We have been lucky so far in Westerly with regards to the two critical events that have the potential for getting out of control.
When the coronavirus pandemic started, a small influx of people from New York and Connecticut people traveled to Rhode Island seeking to get away from virus hot spots. Fortunately, the numbers were small and the police and National Guard were able to handle the situation. However, if the pandemic had gotten out of control, Westerly had the potential to be overrun by tens of thousands of people fleeing the cities along the Northeast Corridor from Boston to New York City, desperately seeking shelter, food and water.
Now we have riots going on in every major city. The riots have nothing to do with the murder of George Floyd. Every American was outraged by his murder. Looters killing and assaulting innocent people; destroying private properly or stealing TVs, Gucci handbags and Air Jordan sneakers isn’t about George Floyd.
The latest atrocity perpetrated by these thugs comes from Richmond, Va. A group of agitators set fire to an occupied building and then blocked a fire crew from getting inside the building to rescue a child inside. Richmond Police Chief Will Smith got choked up sharing the story during a press conference. “We had to force our way to make a clear path for the fire department,” Smith recalled, saying “protesters intercepted that fire apparatus several blocks away with vehicles and blocked that fire department’s access to the structure fire. Inside that home was a child.” That’s when Smith broke down in tears and tried to collect himself. “Officers were able to help those people out of the house,” he continued. “We were able to get the fire department there safely.”
Anyone who thinks this can’t happen here is living in a dream world. The rioters said when they are done with the cities, they are “coming to the suburbs.” And when they do, they will celebrate burning your house down with you and your children it.
The pandemic and the riots have one thing in common. If things get totally out of control, the police and the National Guard won’t be able protect us. The police and National Guard will be doing exactly what they should be doing — protecting their families. It will be up to you to do the same thing.
Government at any level is not responsible or required to keep you safe. You are responsible for the safety of yourself and your family. Many Rhode Island residents woke up to that fact. The pandemic spurred record gun sales in our state and around the entire nation. This resulted in long social distance lines, bare gun shelves and no ammunition in stock.
So the next time I hear some purple-haired, bug-eyed liberal foaming at the mouth about not needing firearms and high-capacity magazines, my response will be this: “Yes I do and the difference between you and me is that I know it and you don’t.”
Phil Gingerella
Westerly
