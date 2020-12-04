I ask this question of our newly elected Town Council in hopes of bringing an end to the raging debate over Westerly’s golf courses as defined in the newest version of the Comprehensive Plan.
The 2018 Comprehensive Plan Primary Report states “a substantial amount of open space is preserved by four (4) golf courses” in keeping with RIGL §45-22.2 requiring all cities and towns to “preserve and protect our open space, recreational, historic and cultural resources”.
Also stated: “commercial growth [a hotel in this case] is limited to the areas in which these uses currently exist.”
Somewhere between 2018 and 2020, all of the language referring to golf courses as preserved open space has disappeared. In its place, “residential development” was introduced, opening the door to rampant development, a 180-degree reversal of the open-space concept. Why this sudden reversal? Could it be because a real estate developer and his attorney became involved with the development of the new Plan while the Citizens Advisory Committee seems to be gone? Does this not have the essence of a conflict of interest?
As our new Town Council, you have the opportunity to bring back the voice of the citizens and to bring integrity back into the new Comprehensive Plan.
Walter E. Reynolds
Westerly
