On Aug. 29, the Town Council voted unanimously for the town manager to obtain quotes to demolish former Bradford school buildings. That vote resulted in a public Request for Quotation released on Aug. 31 for quotes to begin demolition by Oct. 1 and completed by Oct. 31. The RFQ also states that “The Bidders shall be aware that meeting the completion date milestones may require extended workdays, Saturday work, and multiple crews and expedited procurement of materials.) Why the big rush at the inevitable higher labor and material costs to the taxpayers necessary to meet these highly unusual short deadlines?
They will tell you the demolition is necessary to comply with the terms of a federal grant used to purchase a piece of property next to the original school (that required the property be used as a recreational space open to the public in perpetuity) for a playground because a few feet of the last addition to the school was built on that restricted property. Why the big rush to demolish an entire building when only a small recent addition technically violated the agreement? Why not just use that addition as a public indoor recreational space, or at worst, just demolish the offending addition back to the original structural exterior wall it abutted to comply with the agreement and save the remainder of the building for community use? Why the big rush without so much as the common courtesy of a public hearing or investigation into the wants and needs of the most remote community in Westerly as the Town Council’s own Planning Board suggested last spring? Councilors have also said the building was no longer suitable for occupancy, yet the building was being utilized and had been highly sought after by various groups, and the Planning Board recommended repairing and maintaining it. Around a thousand people had used it over a year or so, and that was during the pandemic. Imagine what it could be without those extra restrictions! Are there any official repair estimates or inspection reports?
Bradford is unique in its remoteness from town without public transportation for access to essential goods and services that could be provided from this, the only public building for over five miles, by satellite operations for those residents who don’t drive or have access to a car. RIPTA Flex doesn’t service the Bradford area at all, and ride-share services are few and far between. An academic center, satellite senior center, satellite health and social services center, daycare, and many other possibilities could be housed here.
What’s the rush? Let’s slow down, appoint an objective committee to find ways to use this valuable and beautiful property and building to uplift an economically distressed community, not add to its challenges.
My fear is the rush may be to take the possibility of renovating the former elementary school for a few million dollars off the table as an alternative to approving a $50 million bond, with roughly $35 million of that going for one new elementary school building in the upcoming November referendum.
It’s no secret that I don’t support a new build with our declining enrollment; but to destroy this building that could still be used for so much good to support community needs beyond education as a means to that end would be a new low in Westerly politics.
Dan King
Bradford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.