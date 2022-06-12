Does someone have to get killed on Route 1 in Charlestown before the highway speed limit is enforced better? In the last two weeks there have been two rollover accidents within a quarter of a mile of our house. In one, the car ended up upside down in a ditch! In the other the car hit the median guardrail and flipped. It ended up facing north on the other side of Route 1.
Why is it that almost everywhere you go in Charlestown there’s one of those flashing speed-limit signs usually for 25 mph that tells you that your speed of, say, 30 mph is over the speed limit. Why don’t we have any similar signs on Route 1? Are we more worried about somebody going 30 mph on a side road than we are about somebody going 65 or 70 mph in a 50 mph posted limit and flipping or flipping over the guard rail to the other side of the highway? One who is able to go 65 or 70 mph undeterred is likely to do a lot more harm to themselves and others than someone going 30 or 35 on a side road.
I don’t think Charlestown residents should have to feel they’re putting their lives on the line when they pull onto Route 1.
Brad J. Sherman
Charlestown
