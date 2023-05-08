Is it me or is there anything that is considered unequivocally right or wrong anymore? It seems like every tenet that we’ve believed in throughout our lives is now open to interpretation. Not only has this permeated our entire political and governmental system but it has trickled down to our schools and churches.
I ponder these questions in regards to our own school system here in Westerly. I’ll state that I don’t know any of our School Committee members personally, past or present, but I’m pretty sure they are all good, moral people, as least as good as most of us here are. I am also neither judge nor jury on why they vote as they do on our schools’ current issues. There are so many controversial issues but I am speaking of the decision to keep pornographic books in the school library. I really need someone to sit with me and explain to me how they square this up in their minds. Do any of the members sit in their quiet hours and feel this is something our kids need to have available to them? Would any of them be comfortable sitting and reading these books with their children, grandchildren, nieces or nephews while turning the pages and seeing depictions of oral sex?
As I said, the concept of right and wrong doesn’t seem to apply much anymore. You’d like to think that as we mature, the wisdom that comes with that would require careful consideration and necessary reasons for allowing this. Like most governing bodies and institutions, decisions aren’t made anymore on “right or wrong.” They’re made in consideration of procuring funding, going along to get along, or fear of personal retribution.
Our kids deserve the best from those who should possess integrity of the soul. I question whether they’re getting it.
Holly Capalbo
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.