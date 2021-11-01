I first met Chris Donahue four years ago when Stonington Democrats ran him for constable, a non-competitive office of uncertain purpose. He came by my house on Saturday evening after getting off work and picked up 50 signs. Early Sunday afternoon he called and said, “I need more signs. I’ve got all mine out already.” I’ve seen that same level of hard work and commitment repeatedly from Chris ever since. But I hear rumblings from some quarters that Chris is somehow unqualified to sit on the Board of Education because he doesn’t have a college degree.
I grew up in a house where calculus was discussed at breakfast the way most families discuss baseball scores. My father’s career began on the Manhattan Project and ended 50 years later as a government scientific liaison officer. But as a teenager he had worked in my grandfather’s manufacturing company alongside machinists, mechanics, and other tradesmen. He always respected the skills and intelligence of such men. My mother taught mathematics at UConn’s Avery Point campus where many of her students would ultimately follow non-traditional paths to some sort of post-high school education. Despite their academic accomplishments my parents taught me never to measure a person by the degrees they held. And my own experience working in military training alongside capable men and women who went into the service out of high school, instead of going to college, has reinforced that lesson.
Not every kid graduating from Stonington High School will go on to college, or even should go on to college. Some will go into the service and some into various trades, or retail, or business. As the Navy’s submarine building program continues to ramp up to three subs per year some of those kids will likely find jobs at Electric Boat that pay enough to allow them to stay in Stonington and raise their own families here. All those kids deserve someone on the Board of Education who understands them. Someone who has already gone down the path they will follow. Someone who will look out for their needs. Someone with great people skills and communication skills who will represent them, who will be their voice. Chris Donahue is that man. And that’s why he has my vote.
Bill Sternberg
Stonington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.