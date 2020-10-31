First and foremost I truly love Hopkinton and the Chariho area. Having lived in the area for over 30 years and being a product of the Chariho School District I have a deep appreciation for the area’s beauty, charm, rural characteristics, and, most importantly, the citizens. I also consider myself lucky to live here and raise a family while being an active member of the Chariho community through coaching in youth sports and serving on the board of the Chariho Youth Soccer Association.
I am seeking office because I enjoy helping people, and I was raised to believe that community service is a noble exercise of our freedom. However, I also believe that community service must be done for the right reasons. In this case it should be viewed as a personal commitment to better our community and protect the natural resources that Hopkinton has to offer while taking into account the needs of the citizens of Hopkinton. I will also encourage a culture of respect, collaboration and communication among Hopkinton citizens.
I want to be part of making Hopkinton a better place to live for everyone in the community, and I will listen to ideas from anyone that brings them forward. The decisions that are made by the next council will have the potential to protect and provide the vision that the citizens of Hopkinton deserve. I believe that partisan politics should not play a role in local government and I promise to bring a willingness to work with my fellow Town Council members if I am elected for betterment of our town.
While attending council meetings the last 18 months I discovered that while good intentions may have been the motivation, accountability, creativity and transparency were often lacking. I care too much to stand on the sidelines any longer and want to be a part of working for Hopkinton’s future. With this said I am asking for your consideration to allow me to be part of the decision-making process for the future of Hopkinton and would be honored to have your vote.
Steve Moffitt
Ashaway
The writer is running for a seat on the Hopkinton Town Council.
