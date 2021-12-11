OK, I must be missing something. Someone must please explain for me why it is necessary to remove the Potter Hill Mill Dam. I have read that it is to fix the flood plain. I do believe the flood plain has been this way for over 200 years! I have read it is to improve water quality. I have had my well water tested. Twice! The results were incredibly good. That is my main reason that I keep writing these letters. I don’t want that to change! If you don’t want to use Westerly tax dollars, then just leave it alone. Why do people insist that they know what is best for the people that have to live with the decisions!
Yes, the mill is falling apart. It is an eyesore and a danger. It has been for over 50 years. If you want to do something constructive, then deal with that. Stop messing with something that is going to impact the residents that live here. The option selected by the Westerly Town Council was fine with me. Either do that or do nothing. The river is fine the way it is. It has been for over 200 years.
Dave Wojtkowiak
Ashaway
