To many people living in Westerly and its surrounding towns the name Don Ross is little more than a street sign. With that said it is important to know just what an Icon the man was, and his contributions to hundreds of communities, (over 400 as well as numerous listings on the National Register of Historic Places) across the country. Maybe before we do anything rash it’s time to look at the man’s resume’.
When we hear the name Frank Lloyd Wright most people will say, “America’s Greatest Architect”. Fallingwater, Taliesin, the Guggenheim Museum among many of his great accomplishments. John Roebling’s designs gave us modern day bridge building. And Donald Ross brought the game of golf to millions. How many great business decisions were discussed and finalized on a Don Ross course America will never know.
Donald Ross was a founding member of the American Society of Golf Course Architects, which was formed at Pinehurst (NC), in December of 1947. The organization’s highest honor bears his name. The Donald Ross Foundation.
While many courses of his design remain private, his massive legacy expands into the public domain. Westerly is the only town in the country that can boast of two Don Ross designed courses, one public one private (Winnapaug Golf Course, and the Misquamicut Club). Don Ross had the foresight in his designs to incorporate nature. As Jack Nicklaus Said of Ross, “His stamp as an architect was naturalness.”
So with that said before the first shovel full of dirt gets turned, the next tree cut, sewer engineered design gets laid down on paper, ask yourself this: is it worth it? Winnapaug Golf Course is a gem, and so are open spaces.
Marion and Ken Hammond
Westerly
