On Tuesday, the Westerly Town Council will conduct a public hearing to discuss the 2020 Comprehensive Plan for Westerly. Many unsettling changes have already been mentioned.
The current Comprehensive Plan has worked efficiently and productively to benefit the town for 10 years or so. Why is there a reason to change the Comprehensive Plan now ?
As concerned Westerly citizens, we want answers. Is there a valid reason for these changes? Is it merely just change for the sake of change, which of course is not a valid rationale, or is there a hidden agenda which again, of course, is never a valid rationale.
Marianne and Jerry DeLuca
Westerly
