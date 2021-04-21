It is my understanding that the Westerly School Committee can take any unspent funds at the end of the fiscal year and place those funds into a separate account. It is my understanding that this fund amounts to some $5.2 million.
Can someone explain what and when will these funds be spent? I read that the Town Council is calling for a bond issue for the schools in the amount of $1.2 million to fix school roofs. Two questions, shouldn’t roof repairs be included as part of the annual budget? And why isn’t the School Committee using some of its $5.2 million to fix its roofs, thus avoiding a bond issue?
Kenneth M. Shaw
Westerly
