As a Hopkinton resident and a member of the tri-town community of Chariho, I would like to mention my concern with the lack of information regarding American Rescue Plan Act funds and their usage by the town of Hopkinton. The federal government gave a specific amount of ARPA funds to each municipality for COVID relief. To be clear, these are FEDERAL funds given to the towns to distribute for those MOST affected by COVID. This isn’t related to taxpayer money. Based on minutes from the Town Council meetings, Town Manager Rosso said the town would receive a total of $2.4 million.
On Aug. 19, I visited the Town Hall and asked for an itemized list of how this money will be spent. The employees said they didn’t have a list and advised contacting Manager Rosso. According to Manager Rosso from meeting notes, this list should be available on the website. It was not there then nor was it outlined in the meeting minutes.
During the meeting on June 20, there was discussion of funds to go toward the Crandall Field Activity Center, Public Works, Town Hall, and emergency services. These items were “earmarked” to be the starting point for the town to start utilizing the funds, but no list was available for residents to review.
It was disappointing that I couldn’t get an answer as to how funds will be utilized and that Hopkinton didn’t grant any of the nonprofit requests. Based on information from the meetings, the town won’t be sharing any of the ARPA monies with these organizations because the “ town has been neglected for too long and needs the money for only town-related expenses.”
The meeting on May 31 included the nonprofits that requested money prior to that date. Any nonprofit that came forward after that hasn’t had an opportunity to speak publicly as of September.
The organizations that spoke on May 31 were Ashaway Free Library, Hope Valley Ambulance, Hope Valley/Wyoming Fire District, Ashaway Ambulance Association, Maddie Potts Foundation and Wood River Health Services. On June 20, Manager Rosso mentioned he had also received correspondence from Langworthy Library and Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce. RICAN and Chariho Youth Task Force requested to present a request, but the town had not responded as of September.
I received a list of the proposed projects on Aug. 30. The amount discussed at the June meeting of $135,926 for the emergency departments (AFD, AAA,HVAC, HVWFD, RCFD) was listed. The requests from the departments were greater than that, but this amount was listed on the email. No monies were allocated to the nonprofit organizations. As of Sept. 21, the Town Council has not voted on a clear list of projects.
It is unfortunate that Hopkinton cannot figure out how to balance its needs with the needs of the nonprofits and emergency departments that serve its residents. Charlestown and Richmond found a way; shouldn’t Hopkinton find a way?
Kathleen Tokarski
Hopkinton
