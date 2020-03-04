Regarding the commentary “Never Mind the Internet. Here’s What’s Killing Malls,” by Austan Goolsbee (Feb. 13), Goolsbee pitifully deciphers why stores are being razed to the ground. More than 9,000 are closing like rapidfire. Some might think it’s because of the internet; however, she claims it is buying habits, income inequality, and services over things.
We middle-class families have tight incomes. As prices are suffering from inflation, it causes us to leave small stores and shop box stores that offer reasonably priced items in bulk. She claims that we are causing a “retail apocalypse.”
People must resort to what captures their needs. Yes, prices are rising, but it is also the force of technology that is causing stores to go bankrupt. The internet is a disruptive force that causes us to purchase services instead of things. Goolsbee argues this raze is coming from an economic standpoint, but I believe the internet is manipulating people to not sprint into the stores. Retailers must realize what people find a desire to spend money on.
Julia Cierpich
Charlton, Mass.
