Bigger is not better. Dollars & Sense, a non-profit magazine that publishes economic news and analysis, found smaller schools provide benefits of improved teacher and student attitudes, improved student self-perception, student academic achievement equal to or superior to that of students at larger schools, and increased parental involvement.
It’s penny wise and dollar foolish.Economic efficiency alone fails to capture the worth of a school. There are additional costs of consolidated schools that small schools avoid. Small schools are safer, have higher teacher retention rates, have higher parent involvement, greater academic success, and produce more active citizens. These are real and significant cost advantages for students, parents, teachers, administrators, policymakers and taxpayers.
Society pays the price when we shortchange our future.
Time is more valuable than money. Precious childhood years are eroded by wasted hours spent on noisy, uncomfortable buses. As the wheels on the bus go around and around, so do our boys and girls. Five, 10 or more hours each week will be spent traveling from neighborhoods to the factory in the fields. Just how ready will they be to learn when they arrive at school? How will they feel when they get home? What impact will it have on students already deemed to be at risk?
To everything there is a season. During the elementary years, children develop habits and behaviors that affect them throughout their lives. Identity and self-esteem emerge during these formative years through relationships developed among adults and peers. How difficult will it be to build friendships with peers who live tens of miles away? Transitions from home, family, and neighborhoods to a giant school is a giant step too far for many youngsters. Consider the social climate of a school bus where teasing, bullying and other inappropriate behavior are prevalent. This is all too much too soon.
An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. During the current pandemic, we know the importance of limiting exposure. It is unlikely that COVID-19 will be the last widely transmitted virus our school-aged children will face. We need to avoid super-spreader schools with ever-increasing student bodies. With terrorism threats becoming reality, is it wise to put all our eggs in one basket? Fear impedes learning. Good health — both physical and mental — is something money cannot buy.
In so many ways, bigger is not better — for our students, our communities, our society, and our future.
Georgia Ure
Hopkinton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.