Regarding Dale Faulkner’s story in the Friday issue of The Sun (“Student rep: controversial book, CRT aren’t issues”), the fact that, according to this young man, “Kids have no problem with the controversial book ‘Gender Queer,’” is absolutely of no consequence. He can’t speak for every kid. That they can get the book online also matters not. What does matter is that, in the opinion of many, the book contains pornographic filth, and does not belong in a taxpayer-funded high school library. It is child abuse and depicts pedophilic sexual acts. I have yet to get an answer to my question regarding the education benefit to be derived by a student reading this book.
The over-sexualization of our young people is wrong. The normalization of pedophilia and sex of any kind to our kids in school is wrong. Shame on the adults on that dais for not only endorsing but encouraging this. Garceau and Storey must be fired. Bowdy must resign. We are following proper channels in order to rid the Westerly High School taxpayer-funded library of this garbage.
The young man says most kids don’t know what CRT is, yet knows, somehow, that it’s not being taught at WHS. Not sure how he knows this. We’ve exposed this district’s racialized and radicalized philosophy and curriculum for over a year now. He is being used by the adult “leadership” in this district without even realizing it.
This is one filthy district, from Garceau to Storey to Bowdy to Saila, with a small number of teachers thrown in. Our kids can’t and shouldn’t be expected to know when they are being indoctrinated and taken advantage of. It’s our job, as parents and adults, to protect them, and that is exactly what we will continue to do.
Robert Chiaradio Jr.
Westerly
