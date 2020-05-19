We all love our kids. We all want them to be happy, healthy, and successful in life. Nevertheless, life doesn’t always follow the script. For the 2020 senior class of WHS, that is an understatement. The year started off with West Nile Virus and no Friday Night Lights, wound its way through a terrible shooting in the town and is ending with a world pandemic. I don’t think anyone who might be reading this ever imagined that trifecta would be a part of the Westerly story, but it is.
The pandemic has flipped our world upside down; school is closed, virtual school, social distancing, loss of jobs, working from home, fear of sickness, masks, and gloves. As a result, our high school seniors had no senior season spring sports, will not have their prom, senior picnic, National Honor Society induction, senior banquet, sports banquet, baccalaureate, graduation, or all-night graduation party. They don’t even know if colleges are going to be open in the fall. Still, these young men and women have been working incredibly hard to get through school, present their senior projects, and take virtual AP exams. And they have rocked it!
What are they going to get for all their due diligence? Virtual graduation, though heartfelt, is not going to cut it. This is what the state has mandated for all Rhode Island high schools; we can do better! We as a community, as a town, need to say to these young people “we can give you a real (with safety measures in place) graduation” and we will do it in a safe and creative way. Dana Fusaro created an amazing plan that allows that to happen. It covers all aspects of safety and responsibility while still allowing our seniors and their families to have their graduation moment. Will the COVID-era graduation be the traditional graduation of the past? Absolutely not, but it will be real graduation created with ingenuity and respect for the accomplishments of our seniors. Over the coming weeks, the state will be opening the beaches, restaurants, bars and summer camps. If thousands of people are going to show up to our beaches why can’t we have our graduation spaced out with masks on our football field? If we can be 6 feet apart when we shop, why can’t we do it at graduation? It is the new normal and it is possible.
I need to emphasize that this letter is not a reflection on Mr. Hobin. We love him and appreciate all he is trying to do within the framework he was given. Nevertheless, I am imploring the superintendent, School Committee, Town Council, police chief, and town manager to support real graduation later this summer, Aug. 1. Please allow the seniors to get the chance to walk across the stage and be together as a class this one last time and they move forward. We can do the virtual thing to follow RIDE protocol, but then let’s promise these kids an Aug. 1 real graduation if the COVID data remains positive. It needs to be real, not virtual, to mean something. We live in the real world with all its good, bad and ugly. We have all been living through a lot of bad and ugly, let’s send them off with some good. It is in our power to do so.
The Rolling Stones lyric comes to mind as I write this, “you can’t always get what you want, but if you try sometimes you just might find you get what you need.” I know there are a lot of naysayers out there saying that life is tough, and it is, but if there are ways to solve problems, then we should try to do so. Our high school seniors NEED real graduation. They have earned it. I ask parents and community members to advocate for this to happen later this summer. Please show up at the virtual School Ccommittee meeting, send emails, and make phone calls. Your voices are needed to push this forward. Complacency is not an option as we go forward in any part of our lives. Let’s show our children that the universe is on the side of justice and that there is light even in the darkest time. This is a whole new world. Let’s try to make it a good one.
Rosemary Colao
Westerly
The writer is the mother of a Westerly High School senior.
