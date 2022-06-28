If you drive or walk past the right of way on Bluff Ave., you will notice three signs placed there by the town. The signs contain a list of regulations to be followed when traversing the right of way. What may not be readily apparent to the casual observer is the fact that the signs do not apply to the entire right of way. In fact, the public has only limited access to the entire right of way.
It is interesting to note that the town has chosen to exercise its authority over about one-third of the 37.2-foot-wide right of way. As for the remaining two-thirds of the right of way the town has chosen to not exercise its authority. Thus, the abutting property owner, on the east side of the right of way, has been allowed to appropriate a large portion of the right of way for private use.
The annexation of a large portion of the right of way has been accomplished with the full knowledge and concurrence of town officials. The occupying abutting property owner pays no tax on the expropriated portion of the right of way, as the land in question is public property.
The selective enforcement of the right of ways along the shore by the town officials begs the question, why spend hundred of thousands of taxpayer dollars to certify the existence of 14 right of ways in town if there is no intent to enforce their purpose? What reasonable, rational person(s) goes to such extremes only to ignore the results? The right of way issue is the canary in the coal mine.
Jim Angelo
Westerly
