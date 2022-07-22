As an owner-operator truck driver I know well the full costs to run a truck on a daily basis. When I read about the costs of vehicles in the newspaper, I was shocked those new vehicles were on the docket for purchase. The Westerly transfer station runs four vehicles back and forth to the Johnston landfill, and the cost for a vehicle is $275,000. Now, buying brand new equipment is a tax incentive for large companies who buy new and sell off their fleets every three or so years. Does a town get federal tax write-offs when they don’t pay federal taxes?
A new truck does cost a quarter of a million dollars new, but why does a town dump need that added expense? A used three-year-old vehicle on Truck Trader can cost between $50,000 and $75,000. These trucks usually have about 300,000 miles on them and can still come with a two-year, 200,000-mile warranty. With the savings on vehicles alone, Westerly could afford six of them and rotate them out for maintenance so drivers are not idle.
As for lasting seven years, I call shenanigans. My truck is a 2003 Freightliner Columbia with, at the time of this writing, 1,264,000 miles on the odometer with the original engine. A new engine replacement costs a little less than $40,000 on my truck and should be the option before you replace the entire vehicle. With a good maintenance schedule and drivers who do their pre-trip inspections, you could extend the life of the trucks and reduce the burden on taxpayers. Do us all a favor and don’t listen to the salesman at the truck dealership on what equipment you need. Ask a truck driver.
Westin J. Place
Bradford
The writer is a candidate for state Senate representing the 38th District (Westerly, Charlestown, South Kingstown).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.