Recent photos showing disinfectant spraying in stores and businesses for the "safe reopening" got me thinking about the long-term effects of such, and remembering when:
- We used soap and water to clean;
- We could buy just about anything — food, clothing, furniture, carpeting, etc., never wondering what chemicals they had been sprayed with or soaked in;
- At Walmart's inception, curious as to why my eyes would start burning after being inside the store for 15-20 minutes.
- Sanitizing and disinfecting products came to be all the rage, resulting in widespread use;
- The subsequent warnings issued about over-use of these products;
- Our government and its 'experts' assuring the public that questionable products in use were safe — remember Agent Orange?
Fast forward to present: Spray, wipe, sanitize, repeat ... 24/7.
What exactly is being used today? Other concoctions purported to be safe? Read the labels with their precautions: "Hazardous to humans and domestic animals" and "wash thoroughly with soap and water after handling."
Wait! Soap and water??? Use these toxic products then wash with soap and water?
We should be far more concerned with daily — no, make that hourly — exposure to all these "cleaning products" than we should be in fear of the COVID-19 virus. Constant spraying around all of us, at the table next to us in restaurants as we eat, and the wiping down of everything under the sun.
Think about all these chemicals on the desks, chairs, lockers and equipment at the schools! What about the buses? Just get back to basics and stop fearing the world. Accept the risk of dying or you're never going to live.
While we're at it, let's lose the masks; besides the fact they are filthy with germs from constant touching — we look ridiculous.
And to all the attorneys out there: Start penning your lawsuits now for the deluge of people down the road who suddenly become ill with cancer or some other yet unknown disease. Sign me up. I want in on the ground floor.
Donna Gorman
Mystic
