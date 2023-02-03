Well, the holidays are over, and we can all take a collective deep breath and begin our usual routines again. Thanksgiving, Christmas the New Year, Hanukkah and Kwanza (did I forget any?) seem to bring joy, happiness and lots of stress. And while we are seemingly in the mood to make up new holidays, I propose a new one: National Transportation Day!
As a new resident of Westerly I have found the town and the area really absolutely spectacular, except in one tiny little area: public transportation! Americans like to drink. I am one of them, and Westerly, while remarkably beautiful in so many ways, simply does not have adequate transportation, especially for those who like to be social in the evening. There are simply no cabs or services that answer calls, and Uber or Lyft drivers treat the town as if we are lepers: they will not come into Westerly. While every day seemingly feels like April Fool’s Day in Joe Biden’s America, far away from the deleterious and incessant nonsensical policies and petulance oozed from both parties’ leadership, generally speaking, in most of small-town America, politicians try to do better.
There is good reason to have adequate and readily available transportation in this beach town. There are myriad diverse restaurants and events that go on year-round, too many to list here. For me, I can begin the afternoon by stepping back in time to enjoy a cigar at the Vintage Cigar Lounge on High Street, where you will find men reading newspapers with plumes of smoke drifting overhead. Then just a small jaunt away one can frequent Amigos, a friendly Mexican restaurant rich in portions and spirits, or The Café, another classic just across the street where you can find a friendly staff, exquisite wine and entrees. With cheeks fully rosied one could either go belt out a song at the Brazen Hen for karaoke night or enter Perks and Corks to enjoy one of their jet-fueled martini specials. To perhaps cap off the night and find comfort in watching the end of a ballgame and be surrounded by good-hearted souls, one could meander to CC O’Brien’s in Pawcatuck, which is where I go to finish my evening. It also happens to be one of the places just outside Westerly, technically in Connecticut, where Uber drivers will come to drive you home. Yes, if you walk just over the Pawcatuck River, presto, just like that you will find transportation!
There must be a better way. I have read somewhere that Westerly was the town that saved Rhode Island. Recounted in author Mary Agnes Best’s book
“The Town That Saved the State,” she posited, “In all probability the bantam colony would have fallen prey to strong and implacable ill-wishers but for the unyielding resistance of the men of Westerly”. Perhaps it is time to ask the state legislators to help find some answers and relief in providing the town with resources which could provide some transportation for the town that saved the state. Maybe one trolley car could help. It would fit in with the granite-laden old rustic charm of Westerly, might provide kids something fun to ride, it’s environmentally friendly and may provide some lost souls a way to get home. All aboard!
Matthew Daly
Westerly
