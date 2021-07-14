Mr. Robert Chiaradio correctly stated in a letter to the editor in the July 8 issue of The Westerly Sun that the National Education Association recently supported the teaching of critical race theory (CRT). This happened when the NEA passed New Business Item 39 during its yearly conference, held this year from June 30 to July 3. However, Mr. Chiaradio failed to mention that the NEA subsequently deleted New Business Item 39 from its webpage shortly after it was posted, thus rescinding its short-lived commitment to teach critical race theory in public schools. While the NEA might be questioned for its immediate change of course, the basis for Mr. Chiaradio’s questions to the Westerly Teachers Association in his letter no longer applies.
Mr. Chiaradio’s claim in his July 8 letter that CRT “teaches kids to hate themselves, each other, and our country” is false. There is nothing in a primary source on CRT that supports this spurious accusation.
Mr. Chiaradio also claimed in his July 8 letter that he has “proven” CRT is “being taught today” in Westerly schools. Does this mean he received from the Westerly School Committee, as he requested in the June 25 issue of The Westerly Sun, “a list of all textbooks and reference materials; all slides and materials from inherent bias training sessions for teachers and staff; and any correspondence from the superintendent, assistant superintendent, and three teachers, mentioning phrases such as ‘race,’ ‘bias,’ ‘systemic racism,’ ‘white privilege,’ ‘black and brown people,’ ‘Black Lives Matter,’ ‘the 1619 Project’ or ‘George Floyd’?”
If he in fact received all this material, is his examination of it since June 25 the basis for his claim that he now has the proof he had been seeking? If he did not receive the material he asked for, but still claims he has proof, then what would have been the point of his requests for it at School Committee meetings? If he did not receive it, then what is the basis for this proof he claims to now have?
David Madden
Westerly
(0) comments
