It was March 6, at 10:45 p.m. Gary Piver, a Stonington resident, and decades-long custodian of Stonington High School, was riding his bike home from work, on the eve of his 70th birthday, when he was killed by a hit-and-run driver.
On May 25, the Stonington Police announced that a “person of interest” had been identified in the death of Gary Piver.
On June 5, Jonathan Olsen, 41, of Stonington, was arrested for that fatal hit-and-run tragedy. He was released on $100,000 bond and scheduled to appear in court on June 15.
It is now August. I have not heard or read any news regarding that court appearance or what may be now planned in pursuit of justice in this matter.
As a continuingly concerned Stonington resident, I would appreciate your obtaining information on the current legal status of Jonathan Olsen, in this matter, and any further plans for concluding this tragic story. Please publish that information for all of us.
Robert MacMillan
Mystic
Editor’s note: Mr. Olsen entered no plea in the June 15 hearing and the matter was continued until Aug. 23.
