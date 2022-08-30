As the Planning and Zoning boards tackle the issues surrounding the proposed massive expansion of the Venice Restaurant, the one question that no one on either board seems to ask is, where is the hardship? Economic considerations do not constitute a bona fide hardship within the context of the town zoning ordinance.
What is a hardship? Hardship is something that causes or entails suffering or privation. What is the suffering or privation being experienced by the owners of the Venice Restaurant? From what hardship is the owner of the property seeking relief? Is the owner of the property being denied the use of his property? No, the restaurant owner is seeking to be excused from having to comply with the provisions, i.e., the height restrictions contained in the town’s zoning ordinance. In what way do the height restrictions cause a hardship? Since the restaurant already has a setback variance, to the restaurant owner, what is one more variance? Variances beget variances.
Should the height variance be granted to the restaurant owner, the decision would set a precedent from which there is no turning back. The granting of the height variance will constructively raise the height limits along Route 1A and the rest of the town for that matter. Surely, such a decision would not be lost on the owner of the Winnapaug Golf Course. After all, the golf course owner has already made known his intension to seek a major setback variance for the planned hotel. Why not add a height variance to the list of intentions?
Allowing a height variance for a proposed project of this significance would make a mockery of the town’s zoning ordinance. The decision to grant the variance in question would benefit the property owner at the expense of the abutters, neighbors. and the neighborhood. The granting of the variance would encourage further large-scale commercial development along Route1A. Aside from creating a welfare program for consultants and attorneys, who else might benefit from the redefinition of hardship and the granting of larger and larger variances? Certainly, the residential abutters, neighbors, and neighborhoods would not share in the windfall. The granting of a variance of this magnitude to the restaurant owner would be tantamount to amending the zoning ordinance without due process.
Jim Angelo
Westerly
