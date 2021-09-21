As I write this, it is the end of week two of the school year, and there are a large number of elementary and middle school students already in quarantine. For some it is an entire classroom. Again ... we are going into week three. Roughly 38 weeks to go till summer vacation.
We saw this coming. We knew it would happen. These students are not, and cannot, be vaccinated.
What is our plan? I asked this question over and over and over again last week. I emailed with my daughter’s teachers (who, in my opinion, are doing their best with the resources — or rather lack of resources — to keep these kids moving forward), I met with building administrators, I emailed School Committee members and requested this be an agenda item this week (prior to the agenda being set), and our district received an email from the superintendent explaining asynchronous assignments.
Asynchronous work for quarantined students is the current “plan’.” Remember last year? We prided ourselves as a district that we were not relegating our students to mere asynchronous work. We taught our students either in person or through Google Meet. There was dialogue and actual instruction, even if it was through a computer screen.
What changed? Why is Google Meet no longer an option? The answer I get is to blame the state. That is fine, but blaming does no good. We need a fix, and the fix should come from the local education authority and district responsible for our kids’ education.
I asked basic questions to everyone I encountered, as I spiraled with emotion that my kid is in quarantine because her bus was three to a seat during the first week of school and then went down to 2 per seat in the second week.
The basic questions ... who is educating my child? How does she get the lesson she needs to be able to complete these asynchronous assignments?
I appreciate that I was told the truth. There is no plan. It is up to the individual teacher to develop their own plans to deliver the material via video, email, etc. Keep in mind they are also responsible for teaching those kids in the classroom.
Why did we abandon the system that we touted last year? The system we spent resources — people and dollars — to create is no longer available. My kid has to email questions to the teachers.
What kind of learning is that for these young students? They get a written response from teachers. They don’t get the benefit of hearing the teacher deliver a lesson, or of learning from the questions other students ask.
We were more prepared, and did a better job educating our kids, in March 2020 when we were blindsided with a shutdown. We knew this was coming! We are failing our kids. IT IS WEEK THREE.
By now, losing football teams are redoing their playbooks. Why aren’t we? This topic didn’t even make it on the School Committee meeting agenda this week despite the request. It doesn’t matter who is to blame. The bigger concern is who is going to fix it. No matter what, it certainly isn’t the students to blame, but they are the ones who are negatively impacted. Week three is here.
Jennifer Brinton
Westerly
