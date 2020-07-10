I took a ride to Charlestown on July 8 at 6 a.m. to walk. Since moving to Exeter I have not been on this beach for a while. Private homes complain of rights. Surprise, that is where the trash was scattered.
The beach chairs, umbrellas and toys, though not picked up, are, I assume, okay. But, a basketball hoop set up on the beach? Oh please. Where does it end?
Nancy Roth
Exeter
