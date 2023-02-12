We are fortunate to have The Westerly Sun to exchange our views. Regardless of what readers may think of the newspaper, at least do an internet subscription. Larger newspapers will not pay as much attention to our local area.Losing The Westerly Sun would be a serious loss to our area.
I am composing this letter on Thursday, Feb. 9, the same day two letters were directed at me by Joe Reddish, recently reelected as head of the Richmond Democrats, and Heidi Fee of Charlestown.
Mr. Reddish wrote a letter titled “Hirst missed the point on Chariho SC opening.” Whatever criticism is justified or not, I am willing to take a stand more readily than most. As I recall, Mr. Reddish has lost elections before, and so have I. I take pride in having recruited numerous Republican candidates in 2022 in Hopkinton and seeing them elected, something you did not do, Mr. Reddish, effectively in Richmond. You did not address whether Mrs. Jessica Purcell is a great fit for Richmond. With her apparent liberal and progressive orientation, she appears not to have shared Richmond’s view on Chariho budgets last year. I suspect Mrs. Purcell has no inclination on reining in school finances, and has shown none in keeping the Chariho budget in line!
Oh yes, Mr. Reddish, why is it that Richmond Republicans were able to do so well with your party having a numerical advantage? I guess many of those unaffiliated voters and some Democrats did not see much on your side! And yes, are you and your party going to sit back at the proposed Chariho budget impact, that directly impacts general government operations in your town? I understand the proposed school budget puts both Hopkinton and Richmond over the state-mandated municipal cap. Does Jessica Purcell understand that or care? Are you willing with your financial expertise to address the proposed Chariho budget or will you be engaging in liberal political “throwaway lines” so as not to antagonize the voter base of your party in Richmond? I suspect the latter or saying nothing at all!
In response to Heidi Fee’s letter, titled “Hirst’s thirst to cut Chariho budget short-sighted,” what is her position on an outside and credentialed management study of the school district? That appears to be the best qualified and disinterested way to get the school budget under control. Since a number of individuals, families and interests are impacted by the school budget, what is your suggestion, Ms. Fee, on that study? Ignore it? I really cannot ignore considering it as a member of the Hopkinton Town Council. The school budget greatly impacts our property tax rate. Even my Town Council colleague Sharon Davis, a Democrat, supports an outside management study and has worked on suggested cuts to the proposed Chariho budget.
In 1996, I and a number of my fellow Electric Boat employees in Groton, Conn., were let go in a massive layoff. Employers make decisions and many can be impacted by them. Are you against the Chariho School Regional School District having an objective resource looking at district operations, Ms. Fee? Is that short-sighted? I think it best reduces politics and interests from the school budget debate.
In closing, I ask my Hopkinton constituents to keep in touch with me at 401-525-4131; @ScottBillHirst; 4HopkintonRI@gmail.com; and town business only scott.bill.hirst@gmail.com.
Scott Bill Hirst
Ashaway
The writer is vice president of the Hopkinton Town Council.
