Is it just me or has anyone else noticed a vast majority of the “vote for me” signs plastered everywhere are lacking something that has always been there — party affiliation.
I must wonder if the candidates are truly embarrassed by their political parties and want to hide from it and stay “in the weeds” or is there a trend toward true “Independent” candidates. Yes there are still authentic independent candidates every election cycle and they usually note that in their advertising but the Democrats and the Republicans always used to do the same. But now on a national level the left is so far left that they are socialists and the right is petrified of being asked if they align with Trumpsters. I have to assume that is the reason for it.
If you really do not want to identify with your party, then please disaffiliate, do not take their money and become a true independent. Independent candidates at least on the national level are the only salvation to real change in this country. It has to start at the grass-roots level.
Jeff Gilman
Hopkinton
