In the sixties there were role models for every mother. They looked better clearning than we looked going to a party. It was funny — they never got mad at the kids, put on weight or fought with their mates. They never cleaned the toilet, had ants in the kitchen and they got their original weight back after having children. They had a lot of patience too! No problem that couldn’t be solved with a glass of milk and cookies.
What would happen if one of their children punched a student in the face only to steal their lunch money? You have to do more today than put on an apron!
Most of the mothers I know standing in the middle of a mess would be delivering a four-letter word while her child is trying to stick a marble in his or her ear.
These TV moms sent a message to us. They were doing something very important. By the seventies, everything was in turmoil. By the eighties, 50% of all mothers were working outside the home.
I miss these perfectionists. They “seemed” to have it all. They must have gotten paid well to appear on these shows for only 30 minutes. They didn’t know what life was like from morning until night. They did coordinate the children’s clothes, label drawers and help with homework. They packed nutritious lunchees and baked cookies too!
My kids spent a lot of time eating cookies out of a boxx and playing card games. Need a person to organize a garage sale or school fundriser? Call Gloria. I was a Super Mom. That’s all I remember. There was a lot of hitting and spitting in my job.
Gloria Birchell
Westerly
