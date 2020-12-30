Deborah Carney’s summary of Charlestown’s achievements during 2020 and the pandemic leaves something big out — the fact that town employees have not been offered “the protocols put in place to protect our residents.” While most towns in the state, as well as in neighboring states, in order to protect their employees, offer appointment-only service or service by phone, the Charlestown Town Council opted to just leave Town Hall open. The ubiquitous plastic barriers that we see in so many places are non-existent in Charlestown, which probably accounts for the fact that several employees have contracted COVID-19.
As a taxpayer in Richmond — sure, I’d like to just walk into Town Hall whenever I want. As a thoughtful human being, however, I understand that I might be a bit inconvenienced in order to ensure that Town Hall employees are not exposed to COVID-19. I note that Town Council meetings in Charlestown are not open to the public, but can be viewed remotely. So members of the Town Council are not subjecting themselves to the possibility of contracting COVID via contact with others, while mandating that Charlestown staff do — sort of like our fat, happy politicians sending our young people to various wars throughout the world.
If town employees continue to have to deal with the public in person, the very least they should have are protective plastic barriers between them and the public.
Sandy Lindquist
Charlestown
