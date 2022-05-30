I was in a training class for the last two weeks and was struck by a conversation that has had me thinking for the last few days. There generally seemed to be a smattering of political opinions on issues such as inflation and our ever-present goods shortages. But in the wake of the massacre in Texas, everyone in my group agreed that most notable is the feeling of numbness to it all. This happens too often and we have pretty much grown to expect it here in this country. Conversation escalated and everyone agreed that you don’t need an assault rifle to hunt. That there should be universal background checks. That mental health should be considered to own a gun. And that, as a country, we simply don’t deal with mental health issues at all.
What causes the typical young white male to take his gun and shoot up a store, a school or a church? We don’t know, because as white males we ignore even our own mental health and bury our own feelings. We don’t go on killing sprees ourselves but we don’t know why! It’s like asking the question, what causes a guy to turn to drugs or alcohol? What causes someone to not just think about killing themselves, but to actually do it? It’s not about family. It’s not about friends.
As white males, the statistical ruling demographic as well as the only demographic to go into a school and kill innocent kids, it turns out that we generally lack the ability to be introspective. To be critical of ourselves and seek help when needed.
To use a tired joke, it turns out, when lost, we truly don’t pull over and ask for directions.
Mark Doescher Jr.
Westerly
