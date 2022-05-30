Media is reporting another mass school shooting, days after a mass shooting in a grocery store. I shake my head wondering. Will these depressing gun episodes ever stop? Remember when mass shootings were rare events? Prone to turn up anywhere, they are now commonplace. Many turn up at schools like the elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. With little action to stop them, we have had too many mass shootings. We could curb these lethal episodes by restoring the assault weapons ban. Stronger background checks and other common-sense legislation would curb the shootings. Republicans, state and federal, reject laws designed to curb mass shootings. Republicans, moral majority, and Christians all, have made a profane alliance with the National Rifle Association. These legislators support the gunmakers’ appetite for increasing sales in exchange for contributions. Republican politicians have become elite, well-paid actors. They perform in gun-industry commercials that push half-truths and out-right lies. How often have they said the Democrats are coming for your guns? Immediately after a mass shooting, Republican politicians fan out and with NRA-approved talking points. Our thoughts and prayers go to the victims. This is a mental health issue not a gun issue. It is too soon to talk about legislation. Guns do not kill people, people kill people. Gun laws will not stop the killing. Gun violence is the price we must pay for the Second Amendment. The only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.
Imagine this. Republicans in Congress hold a strategy meeting outside of DC. During the conference, two men armed with AR-15s enter the conference hall. They wear vests loaded with more high-capacity magazines. Beneath the vests and on their limbs, they wear body armor. They carry with them backpacks filled with extra high-capacity magazines. Before anyone can react, the men begin randomly shooting into those assembled at the conference. Before security can stop them, the shooters destroy 100 Republican Congress members. They maim another 75. Now imagine what would the surviving Republican Congressional officeholders would say. Would they say our thoughts and prayers are with the victims’ families? Would they say this is a mental health issue, not a gun issue? Would they say it is too soon to talk about legislation? Would they say guns do not kill people, people kill people? Would they say gun laws will not stop the killing? Would they say the only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun? If what I imagined happened, would Republicans stop using those platitudes? Would they then support sensible gun control? I believe they would. I doubt any member of Congress would want for themselves a death like the deaths of those elementary school students in Uvalde, Texas. What a shame they cannot support the American people as they would support themselves.
When will Republicans stop giving abstract NRA-scripted talking points after mass shootings? When will Republicans begin to make laws in good faith that will curb mass shootings? Most Americans, a majority, support many gun controls that will curb mass shootings. When will Republicans stop supporting the NRA and begin supporting the American people?
Joseph Sciarillo
Westerly
