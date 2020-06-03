Several phenomena cause fog. On the ocean, I’m told, it amounts to a temperature difference near the surface making air ingest more usual water. It condenses, limiting visibility. And as we who live hereabouts know, on occasion that limit can be whopping.
In 1976, I was still single and living in Westerly, though I covered Stonington for The Sun. I made it a habit of checking Mystic or the Borough for good feature pictures very early in the morning, when the light is good. Unless it’s foggy, and that lends a mystery to pictures, too. (Try it!)
On this particular summer day, Stonington Harbor was socked in like a drum head. Visibility about a hundred feet; I’d seldom seen the like. I parked at the town dock, which was at first deserted, and walked its length. I enjoyed the solitude, the striking stillness. Not a breath of air.
I didn’t hear it at first.Then it was a mosquito, with a droning pitch. Not fast, but not idling, and it never slowed. Whoever it was out there inside the breakwaters, he was confident, that was obvious. An outboard motor.
I’d been joined by two young women, out for a morning stroll. They didn’t engage me at first, but it was obvious my attention and concern were on that growing sound. “Who is it?” one of them finally asked. As if I’d know.
“I’m just glad it’s not me,” I said. I meant it.
Agonizing minutes passed with no appreciable change. Gradually it became obvious the boat was closer, and headed for the dock. Minutes more passed, and we waited still. Droning, droning, droning. Then with a suddenness only tension conjures, a darker mass materialized within the soft gray.
Events moved quickly. A classic 16-foot lapstrake skiff it was, old and sturdily used and a working boat. My brows arched at the ancient motor, a classic brown one. There was a brawny, homebrew davit for the necessary snatch block. That’s how one lifts a lobsterpot. Nothing in the boat, I noted as her handler pulled smoothly dockside, that did not contribute to the harvest. To comfort. To safety. Say, life preservers. A marine radio in these pre-cell days. I took a second look.
Nope, no compass, either.
There were, however, four bushels of big lobsters, in steel baskets. They knew their business, these two wiry, dark local guys in half-oilskins and rubber boots. They were all business, but so was I. And curious.
“Hey,” I asked as they swept by en route to their truck, “how do you know where land is?”
“We kin smell it,” one said. He wasn’t kidding.
And it occurred to me that those four words, and how he said them, embodied Old Stonington.
Rick Booth
Pawcatuck
