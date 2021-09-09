In her letter to the editor of The Sun on Sept. 7 (“Forcing kids to wear masks is the real madness”), Donna Gorman states, “… the psychological negative impact of masks is immeasurable. This applies to all, but especially our children.” I challenge Ms. Gorman to cite a reliable source for this assertion.
Children are exceptionally adaptable and resilient. They understand that wearing masks is for their own protection as well as for those around them. If anyone has lost their collective minds, it is the science deniers who have politicized mask-wearing amid the carnage of this pandemic.
Joseph Light
Westerly
