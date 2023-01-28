In The Sun story of Jan. 20 on RIAC (“RIAC: No clear-cutting or expansion at Westerly Airport”), a portion of the headline read “No … expansion.” While RIAC claims no expansion of the Westerly Airport is planned, that admonition does not exclude expanded changes in use. What RIAC is now proposing is the acquisition of avigation easements for the area around Westerly Airport. The purpose of the avigation easements is to allow the removal of the present runway displacements that reduce the length of the runways. The removal of the runway displacements will allow larger corporate and private jet planes to land and take off. Technically, the acquisition of avigation easements does not constitute an expansion of the airport. However, the avigation easements will allow the expansion of airport use once again.
The story in the paper goes on to state that, “The hazard mitigation work is mandated by the FAA and is necessary to allow aircraft to land and depart safely at airports.” At first glance the statement regarding hazard mitigation seems to imply that the FAA is requiring the removal of 240 trees within the airport overlay zones. Also implied is that the trees are creating an immediate safety threat to the flying public. Upon further reflection, however, if this statement were true then the FAA would have ordered the present flight operations at the airport to cease or at least be further reduced. Alas, such is not the case.
To my knowledge no one is advocating unsafe flight operations at Westerly Airport. The hazard mentioned in this case involves the operation of large jet planes. If larger jets cannot land and take off at the airport, then it appears that there is no hazard to mitigate. There is no question that large structures, including tall trees, pose a potential obstruction to flight safety in areas surrounding airports. There is no evidence that the trees growing on private property in proximity to the airport present an immediate threat to current airport operations.
Jim Angelo
Westerly
